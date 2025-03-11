Changing weather patterns impacting allergies across the Central Valley

A Valley allergist is sharing how to protect yourself against allergies when it comes to the region's weather patterns.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you call Central California home, you or someone you know has suffered from allergies.

The culprit for many is tree pollen.

"Depends on which tree they tend to blossom and release pollen and the pollen gets stuck in the hair, gets on the skin," said Dr. Praveen Buddiga of Buddiga Family Allergy, Skin and Immunology in Fresno.

Once a seasonal annoyance is now a year-round way of life for nearly everyone in the region.

Dr. Buddiga explained that 15 percent of the American population has allergies.

That's roughly 50 million people nationwide.

Here in the Valley, that percentage skews higher to 25 percent, in large part due to the region's unique geographic location.

"We see from north to south from on the (Highway) 99 the number of allergies as we proceed from the Sacramento area down to the Tulare area, that's that whole belt," said Dr. Buddiga.

People who are most susceptible to allergies are those who have the reactions long rooted in their family tree.

"If one of the parents has allergies, then 50 percent of the children are going to have allergies," said Dr. Buddiga.

"If both the parents have allergies, then about 70 to 75 percent of the kids are going to have allergies."

The recent weather patterns provide the recipe for more aggressive allergies.

"Now we add wind to it, and we add heat to it. Those are catalysts that make it much harder for people with allergies," said Dr. Buddiga.

The mixture can activate an entire group of irritating symptoms including nasal congestion, and itchy eyes.

"They get this scratch in the throat, and they feel their skin is itchy," said Dr. Buddiga who has been treating Central California patients for 25 years.

If these sound like symptoms you've suffered through, Dr. Buddiga has some recommendations.

"Take an antihistamine, over the counter, take nasal saline sprays or nasal washes."

Other remedies include eye drops, as long as they're Antihistamine.

Dr. Buddiga's practice has treated Central Valley patients from three weeks to 98 years old.

He explained what causes flare-ups include an individual's exposure to the elements.

That means higher rates of pollen found in blossoming trees outdoors or high amounts of dust-mite indoors.

Regardless of the location, nearly everyone in the Valley is impacted by allergies.

