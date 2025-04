Check out "Something Rotten! JR." at Merced Playhouse

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Playhouse wants to take you back to the Renaissance for an hour of musical comedy!

"Something Rotten! JR." is adapted from the Broadway hit, and you can check it out this week in the North Valley.

It starts running this Thursday through Sunday, and then the following Thursday and Sunday

The Merced Playhouse is located at 452 W. Main Street.

Tickets are available on their website.

