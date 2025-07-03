A violence interrupter who was at the scene says the victims were shot as they left an event hosted by a local rapper.

18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago drive-by outside restaurant and lounge

CHICAGO -- Eighteen people were shot, four fatally, in a mass shooting near a restaurant in River North Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 11:02 p.m. in the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue in front of the Artis Restaurant and Lounge. Video from the scene overnight showed the chaos as crews rushed to treat the wounded.

Police said a dark-colored vehicle drove past and shots were fired into a crowd of people. The vehicle then fled the scene.

A violence interrupter who was at the scene said the victims were shot as they left an event hosted by a local rapper.

Two men, ages 24 and 25, were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Two women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Three other victims were transported to hospitals in critical condition and another in serious condition, police said.

Ten others were transported to hospitals in good to fair condition.

People who live in the area say they heard several gunshots.

Police are still investigating, but a source told ABC7 investigators believe multiple shooters were involved.