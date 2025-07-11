Children First: Summer of Safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 wants to help you keep your children safe this summer. Learn how you can prevent common accidents/incidents when your child is inside the home or outdoors.

Action News Anchors Graciela Moreno and Dale Yurong host a new Children First special, "Summer of Safety" airing and streaming Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 6:30p.m.

Stories include a special report from Ana Torrea.

Every day, an average of 11 people die in the U.S. from unintentional drowning - and one in five of those are children 14 or younger according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Valley Children's Hospital experts share why children with autism are more attracted to the water and get some key safety tips from Amy Morris Swim School.

Valley Children's Hospital is seeing an increase in children being hurt after falling from two story homes/apartments. Discover what one family is doing to avoid a tragedy.

A new law is going into effect involving guns. What parents should know about gun locks and safes.

Plus the dangers of e-bikes. Reporter Kate Nemarich explains the rules of the road and what parents can do to keep their kids safer on these popular bikes.

According to AAA, the time period spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the '100 Deadliest Days,' due to an increase in traffic accidents. We'll follow a Fresno teen as she takes on her first driving lesson with a professional instructor. Learn what parents should know before their teen gets behind the wheel and the alarming statistics on distracted driving.

Children can be targets of sextortion. Action News anchor sits down with Tulare County Superintendent of Schools, Tim Hire and Sgt. Scott Schwamb with Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Learn the ways predators are using digital devices to find students and what you can do to find resources.

Resources

Valley Children's Healthcare

Tulare County Office of Education

ProYouth

MissingKids.org

Learn 2 Drive Center