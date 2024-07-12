Children First: Standout Students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News traveled across the Central Valley and found inspirational kids!

Anchors Vanessa Vasconcelos and Stephen Hicks host our new Children First special, "Standout Students" on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Among the stories: students from Monson-Sultana School get a hands-on experience at a Woodlake packing house. The students are part of FUEL (Future Unique Enthusiastic Leaders) program. The teens organized a resource fair for local packing house and farmworkers, connecting them with food, healthcare resources and more.

We follow Chanel Moon, a Lemoore High School senior who had a rough start in her early high school years but turned things around when she entered a special medical training program. Her grades went up, and now she's ready for college.

See how students at Gettysburg Elementary in Clovis used their creativity to raise funds for families in need across the world!

Students from Kings River High School take a journey around Lost Lake Park cleaning up graffiti and coming away with new lessons on culture and community.

"I always felt like I was less than other people," said Dulce Soto-Sanchez. Find out how this Monache High senior overcame language barriers to graduate near the top of the Manufacturing and Construction Technology Academy.

We visit with twin Honored Scholars from Kerman who share what it means to graduate at the top of their class.

Plus, meet an Atwater student who isn't letting personal tragedy keep him from succeeding in academics and sports.

Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Keeping Kids Safe," thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.