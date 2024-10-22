Chinatown Fresno Foundation covering costs for two shops

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Supporters of Fresno's Chinatown are taking action to bring local small businesses to Downtown Fresno.

The Pop-Up Place is now open on F Street, between Mariposa and Tulare streets.

It houses local bookstore Judging by the Cover and Vintage Drip Clothing, a store specializing in 80's and 90's styles.

The Chinatown Fresno Foundation is paying their rent and utilities for the first six months in the hopes of bringing more people to the neighborhood.

"I feel like Chinatown is growing exponentially and with these two businesses, I feel like that's going to set the fire," explained Monica Valero with the Chinatown Fresno Foundation.

The Pop-up Place is opening Tuesday to Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Once the next six months are up, the foundation says it will reevaluate the project to determine if it can be expanded.

