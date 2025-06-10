Chowchilla police officer arrested for kidnapping and child abuse, officials confirm

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Chowchilla police officer was arrested over the weekend and faces several charges, including kidnapping and child abuse.

Sanger police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon as two children were being taken from Sanger to Orange Cove.

Authorities say a physical fight occurred before the two kids and a man were taken the Orange Cove against their will.

Investigators later arrested Douglas Devine, who officials confirm is an officer with the Chowchilla Police Department.

Devine was booked into Fresno County Jail on kidnapping, child abuse, and felony assault charges.

Chowchilla police say Devine has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

