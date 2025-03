CHP investigating early morning Highway 99 car crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that happened on Highway 99 early Thursday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash in Fresno County.

Officers say the crash happened before 12:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound Highway 99 near Manning Avenue. At least one car was involved in the crash.

Details on the crash are not fully known at this time but it did lead the CHP to divert traffic off the 99 before reopening the road before 4 a.m.

No information on the conditions of those involved in the crash was provided.