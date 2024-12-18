Christmas shipping deadline quickly approaching, USPS warns customers of scams

If you're procrastinating when it comes to holiday shopping, or shipping, time is running out!

If you're procrastinating when it comes to holiday shopping, or shipping, time is running out!

If you're procrastinating when it comes to holiday shopping, or shipping, time is running out!

If you're procrastinating when it comes to holiday shopping, or shipping, time is running out!

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're procrastinating when it comes to holiday shopping, or shipping, time is running out!

The deadlines to make sure your packages arrive on time are fast approaching.

It's the jolliest and busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service.

The last week before Christmas, means gifts for loved ones nationwide are making their way across state lines.

Action News spoke with Henry De La Torre, the postmaster for USPS in Fresno, about how staff members handle the holiday rush.

"We plan to prepare for this, and we're delivering for America. Our mission is to ensure those packages that are needed. get delivered where they need to be. So we're doing everything on our part," said De La Torre.

Nationwide, the postal service hired seven-thousand seasonal employees.

Locally, a couple of dozen were brought on but it's also important for customers to do their part by meeting deadlines.

"1st class mail and ground priority you got until tomorrow, the 18th and priority mail you got until Thursday, the 19th and if you miss those dates you got one last chance. That's express mail on the 21st, But that's going to cost a little bit more," said Henry.

Cost for shipping depends on weight and distance.

Ruby Huerta works at the Package Depot in Visalia.

She says people should come prepared with a written address ready to go.

"To guarantee that they get there on time for Christmas we definitely want to get those packages out as soon as possible, and being this is the last week there will be a lot of people coming in and wanting to get things shipped out," explained Ruby.

Small business owner Sarah Knowles stopped by the Package Depot.

Her paintings are headed south to Bakersfield as a gift.

"I had to wait for the gloss to dry, or else I would have done it a little earlier. But yes, today is pretty much the last day to get it at least somewhere near on time," said Sarah.

Experts say people should also beware of shipping scams.

For example, a message is circulating claiming it's the US Post Office, asking people to click on a link because there was a problem with a package.

The USPS says its communication is done through mail and people can check tracking through its website.

Finally, if you're expecting gifts at your doorstep, be aware of porch pirates.

"If you see or hear anything that looks suspicious. Please call your local law enforcement. We want to be sure that those packages need to be where they are, because, unfortunately, porch pirating, it's not only in the Fresno area, but all across the country," Henry explained.

For details on the USPS, click here.

You can learn more about the Visalia Package Depot by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.