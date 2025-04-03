Christmas Tree Lane walks nights could be on chopping block amid safety concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The future of a beloved Fresno tradition is now in jeopardy as residents of Fig Garden Village raise concerns about Christmas Tree Lane.

"With this influx of so many vendors, it has really created a carnivalesque atmosphere," HOA Treasurer Dan Gallagher said.

In a newsletter obtained by Action News, Gallagher wrote that vendors have "inundated" the neighborhood on walk nights, adding that "the situation is just too harmful."

"These vendors will block your driveways (and) be on your property," Gallagher said. "Last year, I had them take down many of our traffic control barricades so that they could move their vehicles and trailers in."

Gallagher is now calling on the city and county to take action, or else the board will consider cutting walk nights altogether.

"People love it. They look forward to it," Fresno County Supervisor Garry Bredefeld said. "I don't want to see that stopped, but I understand the concerns with the vendors."

Bredefeld's district includes much of Christmas Tree Lane. He was there as Fig Garden residents met for their annual meeting Wednesday.

"Whatever we need to do to make sure it's a safe venue for everybody and that we can have it continue, we will do," he said.

Gallagher wants an ordinance to allow law enforcement to cite vendors and confiscate their equipment.

City Council President Mike Karbassi is vowing to work with the county and says the city could already have an answer.

"We actually do now have a street vending ordinance we didn't have last year, and we're going to see if that could apply here," Karbassi said.

Christmas Tree Lane has closed to walkers before. During the pandemic, it operated as a drive-thru-only experience.

The walk-only nights draw thousands of visitors who spread out as cars are blocked.

Gallagher hopes it will continue again this year.

"We, ultimately, are inviting people to come to our neighborhood, and we want to make sure they are safe," he said.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.