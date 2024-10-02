Citrus Middle School sees positive changes after implementing ''no cell phone'' contract

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cell phones in schools are a hot topic as Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed into law the "The Phone-Free School Act."

One middle school in Orange Cove has been working on the issue since the start of the school year.

During her time at Citrus Middle School, eighth-grade student Kayley Rocha has come up with the best way to keep herself focused in class.

"Last year, I was able to listen to music while the teacher was like giving lessons." Rocha said.

She said the background noise helped her stay on task.

"I would focus way better with my work so I wouldn't hear to like side conversations with others," Rocha said.

But the tunes were put on pause this year as the school rolled out a new cell phone contract agreement that students and parents had to sign.

"Before they were allowed to have them in their bags, they were supposed to be on silent, but they could use them on break or on lunch. Now, there is just a no cell phone policy from the time they walk into campus until the time they leave." Teacher Heather Stepp said.

The contract also prohibits the use of Air Pods, headphones, and smartwatches.

Once the contracts were signed, it was up to the faculty, like Stepp, to enforce the rules.

Consequences for students having their phone out gets more severe the more times it happens.

It begins with confiscation and parent notification and escalates to no longer being able to bring their cell phone on campus.

"It's a very easy process and it went much smoother than you would expect and we haven't had a lot of issues with it," Stepp said.

Kings Canyon Unified School District social worker Bernadette Sanchez, who is assigned to the middle school, says she can already see positive changes in students.

"I've seen kids interact with each other more. They're actually making eye contact with each other. They're in the classroom learning."

She says having the school set clear boundaries for kids is helping parents and, ultimately, the students themselves.

"Leaving those cellphones at home or turned off is what is in the best interest of these children, is being able to help them learn better, to be able to engage with other people better, and build those social skills that they need for everyday life," Sanchez said.

While Rocha says she wasn't happy with the idea initially, she now sees the benefits.

"It's changed a lot of like, the way people like talk to each other, there is a lot of like, less, like, drama going on, yeah," Rocha said.

The change has been going so well that other schools in Orange Cove have already been coming up with their own cell phone policies and starting to implement them.

