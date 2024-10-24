The city expects these projects to increase ridership and create more than 950 jobs.

City of Fresno gets grant to help improve transit routes, bus stops

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A multi-million dollar grant will help transform transit routes and bus fleets in Fresno.

The city announced on Thursday it has been awarded $52.1 million from the California State Transportation Agency.

The money will go towards investments in FAX projects, including expanding service along Church Avenue to connect the community to higher education.

It will also be used to improve bus stops across the city and to plan for new on-demand service to the airport.

A portion of the money will allow for the purchase of zero-emission buses that use hydrogen.

