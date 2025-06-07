City of Fresno raises Pride flag ahead of parade and festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kickoff to Pride.

"We are standing tall, we are standing proud, and we are here with love," said Fresno City LGBTQ+ liaison Robin McGehee.

Several dozen people gathered outside Fresno City Hall on Friday to raise the Pride flag.

"It's a message that in Fresno, everyone is welcome," said Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer.

City councilmember Annalisa Perrea hosted the event with other local leaders to recognize those making an impact in the community.

Officials also recognized the importance of showing support for LGBTQ+ residents.

"I know my time in the police department, I saw far too many times where young people in our community either committed suicide, or they were the victim of a hate crime, simply because the fact that they were gay," said Dyer.

The flag raising comes ahead of Saturday's Pride parade through the Tower District and the festival at Fresno City College.

"It's really, not necessarily so much of a celebration but a protest that we are resilient," said Casita Feliz CEO Diana Feliz-Oliva.

Fresno Rainbow Pride president Bryan Esparza said about 100 entries will be walking the route this year and roughly 200 vendors will be at the festival, along with local performers.

This video from last year's parade shows the massive turnout.

With so many people expected to attend, organizers say several different law enforcement agencies, as well as private security, will ensure everyone stays safe.

"Whenever you have an event where there are 20,000 people, especially an event that celebrates a marginalized community, you're gonna have people who don't agree with our community, so, Security is top of mine for our organization," said Esparza.

One change this year is that attendees won't have to have a clear bag to get into the festival. Organizers said new technology will make entering the event smooth.

The parade kicks off said S10. And the festival at Fresno City College begins at 11 a.m.

