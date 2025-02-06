City of Madera holds ''Welcoming City'' discussion

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Madera is considering new ways to show support for its immigrant community.

On Wednesday night, council members will discuss a resolution that would declare Madera a "Welcoming City" for all.

"What we want to do is convey the message that you should not have to fear in the City of Madera law enforcement," said Santos Garcia, a former Mayor of Madera during the first Trump presidency.

Back in 2018, Madera leaders voted on a similar resolution declaring the City a refuge for its undocumented immigrant community, but Garcia said the current political climate, with its rising deportations and fear, motivated this new step.

"We want to declare again, as we did in 2018, that Madera is a welcoming city. That we are not going to be enforcing immigration law here," said Santos.

The City's agenda item points out ICE operates independently from the local police department, and Madera does not have resources to collaborate or share information with ICE unless there is a direct and immediate public safety threat.

"Our police department is not going to go after folks that are undocumented and that's the important message we need to drive," said Santos, a long-time Madera resident.

But some other California cities are sending a different message. Just last month, all seven city council members in Huntington Beach voted unanimously to become a non-sanctuary city.

"We need every law enforcement effort, whenever called upon, whether it be fighting terrorists, whether it be fighting purse snatchers, or whatever it is, we have to have every law-enforcement tool to best serve our citizens," said Pat Burns, the Mayor with the City of Huntington Beach.

"Huntington Beach and Madera are two total different communities. We are a farming working community," said Santos. "We need to protect our farm workers here because we don't want to see more shortages."

Santos citing the high price of goods and products including eggs. He explained if there are mass deportations, that will cut into productivity.

Other alternate options the council could consider is whether to reaffirm the Dream Act and DACA, urge the president's recent executive order, or call for a moratorium on federal immigration raids.

ABC30 did request comment from local law enforcement. Both Madera Police and the Sheriff's Office declined to comment.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for February 19.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.