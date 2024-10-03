City of Porterville reveals improvements to Santa Fe Byway Trail

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony in Porterville on Wednesday morning celebrated the reopening of the Santa Fe Byway.

The one-mile trail had been closed for a few months for revitalization efforts.

The upgrades include new solar lighting, drought tolerant landscaping and a designated park-and-walk area.

There's also covered playground and fitness equipment.

"It is always a super exciting and celebratory event when we are able to open anything for the public and recreation is such a positive in so many ways for the community and we are super excited to have this open and we can't wait for everyone to start using it," expressed Doonie Moore with Parks and Recreation of Porterville.

The trail starts at Henderson Avenue and Fourth Street.

It runs through the Downtown Porterville area and connects pedestrians and cyclists to this16-acre lot on Olive Avenue near Walnut Avenue and A Street.

That's where two new art pieces pay tribute to the long history of the Yokuts people in the Porterville area.

Local leaders say they're grateful for the funding and partnerships that have made the improvements possible.

"The city was able to utilize a Clean California Grant for $3.6 million for Caltrans and partner not only with Caltrans, but also with Tulare County Association of Government, and also Porterville Unified School (District) for this project," explained Jason Ridenour, the City of Porterville's deputy city manager.

On the south end of the trail, there are plans for a new sports complex with indoor soccer, pickle ball and other arena sports.

The city received $2.5 million to cover some of the arena.

The large lot will also eventually be home to a new library.

"Really it's an additional asset for our children. We continue to want to invest into our community and the families in our community," mentioned Jason.

The City of Porterville says the sports complex should be complete in the next two years.

After that they will focus their efforts on revitalizing nearby communities.

