Classes canceled at College of the Sequoias in Visalia after campus evacuated

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classes have been canceled at College of the Sequoias in Visalia on Tuesday night after the campus was evacuated.

Officials with the college say a tip about a potential threat was sent to campus police around 5: 25 p.m.

As a precaution, all students and staff were cleared from the campus as the tip was investigated.

Classes were canceled for the rest of Tuesday night.

It is unclear if classes will resume on Wednesday.

Officials have not yet released any other details.