Climate Ready: Preparing to evacuate because of wildfires

The American Red Cross says as wildfires become more frequent, the need to be prepared is more important than ever.

The American Red Cross says as wildfires become more frequent, the need to be prepared is more important than ever.

The American Red Cross says as wildfires become more frequent, the need to be prepared is more important than ever.

The American Red Cross says as wildfires become more frequent, the need to be prepared is more important than ever.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 700,000 acres have burned across California so far this year, compared to 22,439 in 2023.

The American Red Cross says as wildfires become more frequent, the need to be prepared is more important than ever.

"There are people who have to evacuate every summer due to wildfires, but we are also seeing people who have never had that experience before," said Taylor Poisall, with the American Red Cross.

Shaver Lake resident, David Hornor and his family didn't have much time to leave in 2020 when the Creek Fire broke out.

"We certainly were not prepared for the Creek," said Hornor.

Hornor and his family had to evacuate their home for 23 days. The clothes they had suffered smoke damage.

"We had to go out and buy all sorts of basics. Now, we can at least last three days and maybe longer," said Hornor.

In addition to his three-day supply of clothes, Honor now has a fully packed go-car.

VIDEO: Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire

The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.

"Pills -- a subset of pills because of my arthritis, my flashlight, my whistle," said Hornor.

He also has non-perishable foods, toilet paper and garbage bags.

Another important item the Red Cross recommends is a radio.

"We can't just always rely on our cell phones for information, so having a backup radio, it's important that we have some that are solar-charged, battery-charged, so having something like that," said Poisall.

Poisall adds there's also a need for everyday essential items -- from a soap to a toothbrush.

"One thing that we see when people evacuate to a Red Cross shelter -- they need like a towel to take a shower," said Poisall.

If you have precious pets, its important to prepare them as well.

"The thought occurred to me, 'Hey, we've got a trailer we hardly ever use. Let me set it up as a dog-go trailer.' I was able to throw their Igloos in it comfortably, all the food needed to take care of the dogs,'" said Hornor.

Hornor says his goal is to never be in a situation where he has to leave his four furry friends behind.

"It would be impossible for me to leave them even if they said zero to zero -- I'll figure out a way," said Hornor.

The Red Cross also recommends having important financial documents, and even sentimental items if you can -- like family photos.

Hornor also now has a checklist for last-minute things to do before having to leave, something he didn't have for the Creek Fire.

"You got to be ready, you got to be prepared," said Hornor. "As hard as it was to survive the Creek, it catapulted us to a readiness that we would have never been."

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.