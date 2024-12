Near-miss between 2 planes at LAX caught on video

LOS ANGELES -- A near-miss between two planes at LAX was caught on a live broadcast and posted online.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Air traffic controllers were heard on audio directing a Key Lime Air flight to stop just before crossing a runway - right as a Delta plane was taking off.

The FAA says the Key Lime Air flight never crossed the runway edge line.

The incident is under investigation.