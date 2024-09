Close call of car in flames at Bass Lake captured on video

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A close call at Bass Lake after a car caught fire was captured on video.

Those visiting the lake in Madera County noticed smoke around 3 p.m. Saturday near the Willow Cove area and ran down a hill to see the car fire.

Thankfully, homeowners and local law enforcement sprung into action to extinguish the flames before they spread to nearby homes.

It's unclear how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.