Clothing giveaway held in Fowler for community

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is taking action to clothe our community.

On Sunday, the Fowler Mothers Club hosted its semi-annual clothing giveaway.

Everyone was invited to attend the event at the Fowler High School Cafeteria.

Children, men and women were able to pick out gently used clothes.

Many of the items were donated by members of the club and the community.

The Fowler Mothers Club says this is their way of giving back to the city.

The group hosts this event twice a year.

They wanted to help kids get clothes ahead of the school year.

