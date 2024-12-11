Clovis 5th grader cited for making threat against Cedarwood Elementary

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fifth grader has been cited for making threats against a Clovis elementary school.

On Monday evening, Clovis Police received a call from the Cedarwood Elementary School principal.

They reported a voicemail that was left after-hours on the school's main phone number, stating someone was going to "murder up" the school on Tuesday.

Officers began investigating the threat, and it led them to the home of a fifth-grade student who attends the school.

Police say there was not enough evidence to prove a felony crime was committed, but the child was cited to the Clovis Police Department's Juvenile Diversion Program.