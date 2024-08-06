Clovis City Council considers adding ballot measure to raise sales tax

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis City Council is considering adding a measure to the November ballot that would ask voters to approve a 1% increase of the city's sales tax.

The city of Clovis says over the past 15 years, the population has grown 40%.

With more people using city streets, parks, emergency and other services, the city says it needs more money.

At Monday's meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., the council will vote on whether to add a measure to the ballot that if approved, would raise the sales tax to 8.975%.

It would apply to everything you buy, from a cup of coffee to a car.

"One thing different about the car business is where you live is the tax you pay. So I don't collect the same tax from people who live in Clovis as maybe people who live in the Bay Area. Maybe they have to pay more," said Brett Hedrick, co-owner of Hedrick Chevrolet in Clovis.

As a seller of a higher ticket item, Hedrick says his Clovis customers contribute a lot to the city's sales tax revenue and says he does see the need for this particular increase.

"I am not always in favor of tax increases, as long as they're put to good use. One thing I do believe is the city of Clovis is very good with managing money," said Hedrick.

The money raised from the increase would help maintain 911 police and fire services, but also could be used to repair roads, improve parks and other city-funded services.

Action News hit the streets of old town Clovis to talk with voters.

And while the city says its research shows residents would support a sales tax increase to improve public safety and other needs, there are some mixed feelings.

"I don't like anything that increases my taxes because I already pay enough in taxes. A lot of my income goes to taxes I feel like the city needs to manage the resources they already have with our taxes better," said Anneka Hall, a Clovis resident.

Others would support the hike, because of how the money will be used.

"If it's being placed in the correct places throughout the city I think it would be a great opportunity to keep the community in a better place and safe environment," said Clovis resident Adam Sheets.

If placed on the ballot, and approved by voters in November, the city of Clovis says it would generate $28 million each year.