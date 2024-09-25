Clovis Costco smash and grab suspect arrested near Nevada state line

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man suspected of a smash-and-grab crime at the Clovis Costco is in custody and is facing several charges.

Police say 26-year-old Donelle Smith, who was seen in surveillance video, walked into the warehouse store earlier this month.

Another camera view shows the suspect smashing the jewelry display case, as stunned customers back away from the crashing glass.

Investigators say he took $15,000 worth of jewelry.

The investigation led authorities to Southern California near the Nevada state line, where several agencies assisted with capturing Smith.

He was brought back to Fresno last week and is being held in the Fresno County Jail.