Clovis home featured in this year's spring garden tour

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis home is making a masterful impression.

The colors come alive in Lisa and Jonathan Halverstadt's backyard garden in Clovis.

It started as a way to grow food but kept expanding.

"We counted up, there were over 65 different varieties of edible plants on our property," said Jonathan.

More than a hundred plants and trees grow in this garden that resembles a nursery.

"We're growing four different types of tomatoes," Jonathan explained.

Everything you can imagine in a produce section grows here.

Cabbage, cucumber, eggplant, peppers.

"One of them is called 'notapeno." A notapeno is a jalapeno that's had the heat bred out of it," said Jonathan.

Stacked concrete blocks form four raised beds

"Bed number five is Lisa's for growing flowers," Jonathan said.

Pretty flowers line the pool and keep your eyes moving in this English cottage garden.

"I've got zinnias that I started from seed back here," Jonathan explained.

The Halverstadt's garden is one of five on this year's Fresno Master Gardener Spring Garden Tour.

"Oh, that's awesome. It's a dream come true for us," Jonathan said.

"It is a wonderful mix of both vegetables and flowers, and there's so much to see," said Linda Kelsey, Master Gardener.

For more information about the Fresno County Master Gardener Spring Garden Tour, click here.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.