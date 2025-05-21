Clovis North students prepared to sue CUSD after admitting to alcohol, being barred from graduation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- With graduation preps just days away, nine Clovis North students are now barred from walking.

"They've been treated the worst of everybody," attorney Steven Smith said, along with attorney Brandon Lee on Tuesday.

They claim administrators singled out their clients after finding alcohol on a party bus to the Clovis North prom.

"They were told that if they admitted their involvement, they would be treated better, and then there was a 'denial' line," Smith said. "Twelve kids went into the 'honest' line -- the 'admit line' -- and there's where we start having problems."

At least nine of those 12 students were suspended for five days and told they could not walk at graduation.

But Smith says 22 deniers, many who were also drinking, were let off the hook.

"What we're saying is the punishment was not fairly doled out by due process and that the punishment is excessive and unfair when compared to everybody else who is equally guilty," Smith said.

Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants pushed back on claims of unfair treatment.

"We have a whole team of people who are highly trained and highly experienced in conducting those investigations," Avants said. Each one is treated uniquely, and each one is carried to its end."

The district claims it is merely enforcing its policy that is laid out in contracts the students each signed before they could buy a prom ticket.

"We are a district of our word for our kids so that they can be deterred from behaviors that are dangerous to them," Avants said.

The nine students are now appealing and set to appear before the school board on Wednesday night.

They have distributed a flyer: "The more people who show up, the stronger the message," it reads. "#LetThemWalk"

"Time is of the essence," Smith said. "We need to make sure these administrative appeals are taken care of, and once they're done, we're turning to litigation."

The process could take weeks, time the students simply do not have.

Graduation is June 4.