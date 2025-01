Clovis police officer hospitalized following crash in patrol unit

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis police officer has been hospitalized following a crash in a patrol unit.

Authorities say the crash happened on Shaw and DeWolf around 11:30 am Tuesday.

Officers say a driver going south on DeWolf ran a red light and hit the Clovis police car.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect traffic delays.