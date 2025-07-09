Clovis Senior Activity Center providing welcoming space

For older adults who are feeling lonely, the Clovis Senior Activity Center says it is a space where you can belong.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- At the Clovis Senior Activity Center off 3rd Street, members of the facility check in to take different kinds of classes.

From fitness to art, and even playing billiards, there is an activity for everyone.

"It really is about getting out there, being together and learning something new," says Senior Services Supervisor Ashlee Winslow.

The new facility opened in November 2023.

The goal is to give adults over 50 a place to enjoy an active lifestyle.

Winslow says they serve hundreds of people each day.

"I think our average daily attendance is 650+ people every day," she said. "It's just really exciting to see all this movement."

The CDC reports that about one in three adults in the U.S. feels lonely.

Health experts say social isolation can increase the risk of depression, anxiety and even dementia.

Deborah Pepin teaches art classes at the senior center.

"I think it's good for them," she said. "It keeps their mind active. It gives them something to look forward to, something to do."

She says the facility is also a great place to form friendships.

"For me, it's about connections, whether they last a minute or a lifetime," Pepin said. "It's a connection with someone else that you're not alone."

The Clovis Senior Activity Center also offers free lunches for older adults.

Denise Benelli has been volunteering with the facility for two years, and has been a member now for four.

"I moved to Clovis six years ago," she said. "I was looking for a venue or something to do and get to know people."

Since becoming a volunteer, Denise has gotten to know even more people.

This story is part of the "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic" series. The collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations aims to share reporting on how to build social connections, with focus on stories about kids, caregivers, the workplace, the election, the holidays, and anyone looking to learn how to take care of themselves and others.

Click here for all the stories and videos in our series, "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic.