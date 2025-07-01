Clovis Unified encourages parents to enroll early for preschool

Clovis Unified School District is reminding parents who want to put their child in preschool to act fast.

Clovis Unified School District is reminding parents who want to put their child in preschool to act fast.

Clovis Unified School District is reminding parents who want to put their child in preschool to act fast.

Clovis Unified School District is reminding parents who want to put their child in preschool to act fast.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is in full swing, but it's time to start thinking about next school year.

Clovis Unified School District is reminding parents who want to put their child in preschool to act fast.

It's never too soon for a child to start learning.

The Clovis Unified School District says, for them, that starts with children in preschool.

"We feel like it's the first step into the school district, into school and learning for 3-year-olds," CUSD Preschool Programs Coordinator Tara Logan said.

She encourages parents to enroll their child as early as possible.

She says it's very beneficial so kids can work on social-emotional learning.

"We're learning to make friends, we're learning to solve problems," Logan said.

The California State Preschool Program makes it no cost for eligible families.

There's also a private pay program that is fee-based.

Parents can choose one of 27 school sites, whichever is convenient for them, because it's not based on district boundaries.

Logan says there are three-hour morning programs available and some sites offer afternoon programs. She says students will enjoy either program.

"We have amazing staff. We run amazing programs. It's a really fun, joyful environment for children," Logan said.

Children do not have to be potty-trained.

Each child is also provided with a meal.

Locations fill up fast, so Logan suggests parents start the process sooner rather than later.

"If you're looking for a first school experience, it's really a great way to be on a school campus, get to know how the campus works," Logan said.

To start the registration and enrollment process, click here.

If you have more questions, you can reach the district by calling 559-327-9180.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, X and Instagram.