Clovis Unified hiring school bus drivers, substitute drivers

Once everything is complete, applicants will receive a commercial license and certificate allowing them to drive school buses in California.

Once everything is complete, applicants will receive a commercial license and certificate allowing them to drive school buses in California.

Once everything is complete, applicants will receive a commercial license and certificate allowing them to drive school buses in California.

Once everything is complete, applicants will receive a commercial license and certificate allowing them to drive school buses in California.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- This summer, while mechanics are making sure Clovis Unified buses are in working order, Director of Transportation Steven Mirelez is making sure there are qualified and trained people to drive them.

"So we're always looking for certified bus drivers, and for those who are wanting to become certified bus drivers," Mirelez said.

He says applications are open for substitute bus drivers.

As long as you are at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license, you can apply.

"So you don't need any commercial driving experience. Those are things that you all gain when you come through our program," Mirelez said.

If your application is accepted, you'll take part in the required minimum of 20 hours of curriculum.

Applicants will go through DMV and CHP testing before receiving behind-the-wheel training.

After completing a minimum of 20 hours driving the bus, candidates take a driving test with a CHP officer.

Once everything is complete, applicants will receive a commercial license and certificate allowing them to drive school buses in the state of California.

The district welcomes applicants from all backgrounds.

"We've had moms who are stay at home, moms who come and become school bus drivers, or people just are in different career change, or just looking for something new," Mirelez said.

Mirelez says there is one specific trait that sets applicants apart and every driver must have.

"The most important part of being a bus driver is just having the desire to work with kids. We feel that's the most important thing," Mirelez said.

If you're interested in becoming a bus driver, you can apply now online by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, X and Instagram.