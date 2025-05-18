Clovis West boys swim team takes home multiple titles at CIF State Championships

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It helps when you've got home 'pool' advantage.

The Clovis West boys swim team took home gold in both the 200y (1:21.99) and 400y freestyle relays at the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday afternoon.

Golden Eagle junior swimmer Tobin Reed was all smiles after the 200y victory.

"It's honestly just an honor to walk around and have this feeling," Reed said. "I feel like I'm 10 pounds lighter after that."

Junior Stanley Oka served as the anchor in their first state title win of the day in the 200y.

"I knew these boys would take care of business." Oka said. "I had full confidence in these guys. I owe it all to them."

Swimmers:

Seniors: Sylas Maurin, Jake Salcedo

Juniors: Tobin Reed, Stanley Oka

Clovis West girls head coach Adam Reid told Action News that the boys placed 2nd overall in the tournament, which marks the best finish in Clovis Unified history at the meet.

Reid added that boys head coach Chandler Tenney deserves all the credit for a 'huge day' in program history.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.