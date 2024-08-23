Clovis West grad Tyler Ferguson pitching for Oakland A's after 9 years in MiLB

Clovis West grad Tyler Ferguson is living the dream. It just came later than he thought.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis West grad Tyler Ferguson is living the dream. It just came later than he thought.

Since Ferguson was recalled on July 2, the Oakland A's have the third best record in baseball.

The Clovis West grad pitched another perfect eighth inning on Thursday as Oakland won 3-1.

Now, he's making the most of his time in the show.

"This is an incredible experience. Don't let it get too big. Who knows how long you get to play this game at this level," Ferguson explained.

It's a lesson the Ferguson has learned the hard way.

After helping Vanderbilt make the College World Series, Ferguson was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He'd spend the next decade playing in three countries, for 12 different teams at 17 different stops.

"When I got released in 2019 I ended up playing independent baseball in Canada and started to enjoy baseball again," Ferguson recalled.

That reignited his love for the game and after five years of working his way up the minor league rank, brought him to the call of his dreams.

"I actually landed at 11:15 for a 12:30 game," said Ferguson.

On May 7th, he made his major league debut for the Oakland A's pitching two scoreless innings against, of all teams, the Rangers.

The same team that drafted him nearly a decade prior.

"It's just a baseball game in the end. People might not like me saying that but there's a lot more important things in life than just baseball. I'm enjoying every second that I've been able to be at this level," Ferguson said.

That perspective from the soon to be 31-year-old rookie has led to an ease when he takes the mound.

"Been a lot of fun. We've been pitching well, hitting well. Just playing better baseball," Ferguson explained.

He secured his first save on July 25th and on August 15th, earned his first big league win.

"To be able to have success has been incredible I always hoped I would but these guys are so good. When I came up here in May I didn't have the same success."

As for his future, he's keeping things in perspective, hoping his play the last few months will keep him with the A's long-term.

"This game is tough. You gotta go up and take care of your job day in and day out. That's just my goal is to try and figure out hitters at this level and try to get to two strikes as fast as possible," Ferguson said.

In 35 innings, Ferguson has struck out 42 batters.

One he really wants to strike out is former Bulldog Aaron Judge.

The Yankees will travel to face Ferguson and the A's at the end of September.

It'll be the final weekend homestand in the history of the Coliseum before the team moves to Sacramento.

