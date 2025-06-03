Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson to host CMA Fest special on ABC

The country stars will also be performing at this weekend's country music festival

Country stars Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson will host "CMA Fest!" The three-hour special will air June 26 at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

NASHVILLE -- Can't make it to CMA Fest this weekend? Have no fear, country music fans. ABC has you covered.

"CMA Fest Presented by SoFi" will air June 26th at 8pm EST/ 7pm CST on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The three-hour special will be hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde. This is Ashley's second time helming the event and Cody's hosting debut.

On The Red Carpet spoke to McBryde last year at CMA Fest about taking on hosting duties.

"Being my first time to co-host something and host anything at all, I'm learning so much about it that it makes me just want more of it," she said. "Anything I can do that is more of being the reason more people get to experience country music is what I want. "

On The Red Carpet also spoke with Johnson last year about his long-lasting friendship with McBryde.

"Ashley's one of my favorite human beings in the world. We've known each other now for quite a long time and she's an incredible human being," Johnson said.

Previous CMA Fest specials have included performances by Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, HARDY, Shaboozey, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and so many more. This year's lineup will be announced at a later date.

CMA Fest is the world's longest-running country music festival and this year's festival boasts some big-name performers

For those attending CMA Fest, everything we know about the event is HERE.

