California man arrested after alleged threat to bomb Coachella

A 40-year-old man remains in custody Sunday after being arrested on suspicion of making false bomb threats to the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Riverside County.

Local police in California said a 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after saying he would be responsible for a bombing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

Davis Darvish, from Santa Monica, California, allegedly approached security at the Agua Caliente Casino and made the threat, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

When he was detained about an hour later, no weapons, explosives, or bomb-making materials were found in his possession or his vehicle, police said.

The casino where the alleged threat was made is located about 17 miles from the Empire Polo Club, where the Coachella music festival takes place. The festival, which draws crowds of tens of thousands, is in the middle of its first weekend.

Police responded to the casino's call shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers were able to quickly identify the Tesla that Darvis was driving and notified law enforcement personnel assigned to the festival to be on the lookout, according to police.

Cathedral City personnel "used FLOCK ALPR (automated license plate recognition) technology to track Darvish's movement throughout the Coachella Valley," CCPD said.

Around 12:11 p.m. local time, Palm Springs police officers located Darvish's vehicle in the city of Palm Springs.

PSPD detained Darvish and CCPD detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Darvish is currently being held on $1 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.