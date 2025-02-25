Coarsegold drug store set to close for good

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the end of an era for the Yosemite Drug store in Coarsegold.

"It breaks my heart, it breaks my heart because I know how much these people need us," said store clerk Connie Schock.

The only local independent pharmacy in the rural town is now closing its doors.

Shock says she's devastated by what this means for people in the community.

"We also deliver to Mariposa jail, from Mariposa jail all the way down to O'Neals. I don't know what our patients are going to do without us," said Schock.

Owner Katie Bass says changes in the medical industry have forced their hand.

Reimbursements from pharmacy benefit managers, contracted by insurance companies to keep the price they pay low aren't keeping up with drug prices.

"A drug might cost us 500 dollars to purchase and they're paying us 450 or maybe even 480 dollars. So not only is it underpaying us on the actual cost of the medication, but that doesn't include my time, my staff time, the lights the building you know, any of that type of stuff," said pharmacist and store owner, Katie Bass.

Bass opened the store in 2019, helping serve patients during the pandemic.

"We were able to provide to the community, we got vaccines up here quick, did clinics to help people get their vaccines. We did test to treat early on, testing people for COVID," said Bass.

While she says it was not an easy decision to make, she's grateful for customers like Mark Henning.

"You guys have always been the bright spot for me since I've been coming, all the trials and tribulations medically, and you guys have always been the most efficient and the best," said Henning.

Who stopped by to say his goodbyes.

"I thank you so much and we really appreciate everything you've done for us too. Gonna miss you," said Henning.

The last day for the store is this Wednesday.

They will then transfer all prescriptions to the Vons in Oakhurst, and they are working on seeing if staff members can transfer there as well, so patients still have a familiar face.

