Comedian John Crist preparing for return to Fresno for show

Comedian John Crist is coming back to the Central Valley with his "Jokes for Humans" tour.

Comedian John Crist is coming back to the Central Valley with his "Jokes for Humans" tour.

Comedian John Crist is coming back to the Central Valley with his "Jokes for Humans" tour.

Comedian John Crist is coming back to the Central Valley with his "Jokes for Humans" tour.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Comedian John Crist is coming back to the Central Valley with his "Jokes for Humans" tour.

He'll be stopping at the Saroyan Theatre this week.

Last week, we spoke to Crist about the laughs inspired by his visits to Fresno.

This time, we learned more about what drives his jokes and how crowd work keeps him on his toes.