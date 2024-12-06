Community Connection: Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's Making Spirits Bright

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local group of volunteers is "Making Spirits Brighter" for dozens of under-served families in our community.

On Wednesday, Action News spoke with one of the organizers about the mission to collect and distribute everything from gifts to meals and even Christmas trees.

"Making Spirits Brighter" has a full wish list of items it's collecting for the families at Hamilton K - through 8th grade.

That includes food, stocking stuffers and even a photographer willing to donate their time.

