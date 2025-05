Community Connection: Hank's Swank celebrating major milestone

The Central Valley's "Blue Collar Country Club" is celebrating a major milestone.

The Central Valley's "Blue Collar Country Club" is celebrating a major milestone.

The Central Valley's "Blue Collar Country Club" is celebrating a major milestone.

The Central Valley's "Blue Collar Country Club" is celebrating a major milestone.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley's "Blue Collar Country Club" is celebrating a major milestone.

You're invited to swing by the celebration at Hank's Swank Par 3 Golf Course.

We sat down with Hank Bocchini Jr. to discuss the event and what to expect.