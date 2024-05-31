Community resources for older adults and their families in Valley

The California Department of Aging is working with local providers to help the aging process become less challenging for seniors and their families.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Elvis Presley is setting the tone for the day at OASIS Adult Day Program in northeast Fresno.

It didn't take long for the guys and gals to get on their feet to move and groove.

Listening to music and dancing is just one of several activities at OASIS -- a day program for those with memory loss.

"Memory loss is isolating as you start to realize you're not navigating life how you used to," says Program Manager Meghan Velasquez. "You start to feel your independence slowly being stripped away from you and you withdraw. You'll stare out the window, you watch TV longer, you're not as engaged at home. Having a place like Oasis, they can come, they can engage."

OASIS has been invaluable to Vicki Anderson, who is a caregiver to her husband, Bob.

Anderson says she was hesitant at first but with her still working full-time, Oasis was in the best interest for her and her husband.

"He wasn't depressed anymore," she said. "He enjoyed going. He calls it his work, and he worked six days a week in the car business forever. It gave him purpose, somewhere to go and socialization."

The day program is one of several resources offered by Valley Caregiver Resource Center.

Michelle DiBuduo is the executive director and says it's important to also provide support to the older adult's family caregiver, which is why the organization has a support program.

"We're able to give them respite, where we can pay for someone to go in and give them a break, dependent on funding and it depends how much we can give there," she said. "We also have legal consultations, professional counseling. We have about 50 classes a year, such as the language of dementia."

The State of California hopes to bridge the gap between older adults, families, caregivers and support networks.

With more than 8 million Californians 60 years or older, the Department of Aging Director says now is the time for loved ones to start talking about the aging process and finding resources to help.

"When we can start having those conversations early and sharing that information more widely, with family and friends, before it's needed, it's great," says Susan DeMarois, Director of CA Department of Aging.

The department now has a resource guide online with a variety of information on topics such as nutrition, housing options and elder abuse.

