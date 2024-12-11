Concerns over "ghost guns" and their accessibility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The concern over so-called "ghost guns" continues to grow.

It comes as police say one may have been used in the deadly shooting of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

"They're extremely dangerous. They are functioning firearms. They're just illegal, and they're hard to track," Cpl. Sean O'Brien with the Clovis Police Department explained.

Those illegal firearms are privately manufactured and don't have a serial number.

"It's a disposable weapon. They can commit a crime with it, get rid of it, and you can never trace it back to who used it," Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.

FCSO and Clovis PD say illegal firearms are frequently used.

"We come across them almost daily," Cpl. O'Brien said. "The accessibility is rather easy."

"We're seeing ghost guns as a more common firearm that a criminal has than a regular gun because they are so easy to obtain, they're cheap, they're disposable to not trace back to who you are," Botti stated.

These guns can be bought premade online or as kits to put together at home.

"A novice person can take a few tools and assemble one of these guns no problem," Botti explained.

"These firearms can be produced using 3D printers," Cpl. O'Brien said. "The information is out there if somebody takes the time, but it is illegal."

Earlier this year, California's Department of Justice released a report indicating progress with cracking down on ghost guns.

In 2013, the number of recovered ghost guns reported to the DOJ in Fresno County was two. It continued to grow every year, reaching 78 by 2020. The next year, that number jumped to a high of 221. By 2022, it dropped slightly to 204 and 142 in 2023.

The DOJ credits various law enforcement actions, litigation, and legislation from 2022 to 2023 for the drop in ghost guns.

However, the concern remains.

"Those are just the ones that we've found. There's still a lot out there in the community," Botti said.

More laws have been passed this year to combat the issue, but FCSO says it will take time to see the effects.

