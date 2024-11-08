Conference in Downtown Fresno meant to inspire and celebrate entrepreneurs

Inside of The Grand in Downtown Fresno, over 300 women participated in a conference meant to inspire and celebrate them as entrepreneurs.

Conference in Fresno meant to inspire and celebrate entrepreneurs

Conference in Fresno meant to inspire and celebrate entrepreneurs Inside of The Grand in Downtown Fresno, over 300 women participated in a conference meant to inspire and celebrate them as entrepreneurs.

Conference in Fresno meant to inspire and celebrate entrepreneurs Inside of The Grand in Downtown Fresno, over 300 women participated in a conference meant to inspire and celebrate them as entrepreneurs.

Conference in Fresno meant to inspire and celebrate entrepreneurs Inside of The Grand in Downtown Fresno, over 300 women participated in a conference meant to inspire and celebrate them as entrepreneurs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside of The Grand in Downtown Fresno, over 300 women participated in a conference meant to inspire and celebrate them as entrepreneurs.

"We know that small businesses are the engines in our local economies," says Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation CEO Dora Westerlund.

For 23 years, the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has opened doors, creating pathways for business owners.

Westerlund says for eight of those years, "Power of Women in Business Conference" has been a breath of inspiration.

"I think it's powerful and amazing," says Robin Lopez, owner of Robin and Co. Boutique. "Everything they speak catches everybody's heart."

Lopez participated in last year's conference and says she wasn't going to miss out this year.

Her items were on display while she soaked in words of wisdom and powerful stories from panelist and the keynote speaker.

"I think it's just everybody empowering each other, just networking and it's the small thing for us small business owners," she said.

Juliestephanie Ojeda launched her business, Genuine Auto Sale and Service, a year ago.

As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she's faced many challenges in addition to venturing the entrepreneurship world and appreciates the endless support.

"The opportunity to be in this place with these women, I am so thankful for the foundation for providing that because there are not a lot of women with this avenue," she said.

Mayor Jerry Dyer stopped by, sharing a few words of motivation.

He also joined in on the fun - dancing a little Zumba.

Westerlund hopes women who attended leave feeling hopeful and reminds everyone that guidance is a call away.

"We are here to help anyone who needs the assistance," she said.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.