Chair of immigration subcommittee addresses raids in Central California

In an exclusive interview you'll see only on Action News, Congressman Tom McClintock addresses the raids happening in the Valley.

Congressman Tom McClintock, the chair of a powerful immigration subcommittee, is answering questions about raids in Central California.

Congressman Tom McClintock, the chair of a powerful immigration subcommittee, is answering questions about raids in Central California.

Congressman Tom McClintock, the chair of a powerful immigration subcommittee, is answering questions about raids in Central California.

Congressman Tom McClintock, the chair of a powerful immigration subcommittee, is answering questions about raids in Central California.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A veteran Central California congressman is at the center of the Trump administration's undocumented immigration policy.

The scope of raids throughout the state is now coming into view as Republican Congressman Tom McClintock sits down with Action News to answer questions.

McClintock is the chair of the House Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement. He has jurisdiction over much of what we've seen in recent weeks, including Operation Return to Sender.

The operation ended with over 190 people being detained in the Valley.

"Can you share specific numbers about who has been removed from the streets in Central California?" Action News reporter Gabe Ferris asked McClintock.

"I can tell you this, the Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux testified before the House Judiciary Committee a few months ago," McClintock said.

"He told chilling stories of the Sinaloa Cartel, which has sunk deep roots throughout the Valley, including assassination teams that go after the cartel's enemies."

It is hardened criminals like those who McClintock says agents are targeting first for removal.

They will then focus on immigrants who have appeared in court and been ordered to leave.

McClintock says the crackdown does not stop there.

"Let's be very clear that illegally crossing the border is a federal crime. That's why we call it illegal immigration. So everyone who's done that is a criminal," McClintock said.

The Republican blames what he calls illegal mass migration for straining American citizens, saying it has impacted hospitals, schools, shelters, and jobs.

"Millions of American workers have been displaced, driving down wages and drying up opportunities for our own young people," McClintock said on Capitol Hill last month.

Overseeing enforcement of the current crackdown is Secretary Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security.

She has already deputized IRS agents, allowing them to take up immigration enforcement.

And now, Valley labor leaders fear she could target the ITIN program, going after undocumented workers who have paid federal taxes for years.

"Should the Department of Homeland Security now have access to that system and years of tax filings with personal information, their addresses?" Ferris asked.

"I think we should do whatever is necessary to enforce our laws," McClintock responded.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Action News also asked the chairman about the removal process, the detention centers, the flights, and where the migrants go when deported.

"They return to their own country. It's not complicated. It's sometimes complicated to make the travel arrangements, get the governments to accept them back into their country, that sort of thing," McClintock said.

With government flights already underway, advocates for the undocumented have questions about what happens to the children.

One USC estimate reveals nearly one in five Central Valley kids have at least one undocumented parent. However, a majority of those minors, 83%, are citizens themselves.

"Tom Homan, Border Czar, has said that one solution to that is to deport entire families together," Ferris said.

"Well, that's a choice that the families would make if it comes to that," McClintock replied.

"Not something that government agents would impose?" asked Ferris.

"Correct," said McClintock.

As the Trump administration works to carry out a campaign promise of mass deportations, some Valley workers say they are living in fear.

Action News showed Chairman McClintock a clip of Gabriel Viarolin from a protest in Fresno on January 12, where he explained that he was afraid to go to work in Madera.

"How am I going to leave in the morning? I work in Madera, and I heard (Border Patrol was) on Seventh Street in Madera," Viarolin said in the clip. "I cross that street every day. How am I going to cross that street again? I'm going to stay home instead."

"Well, if he's here legally, he has nothing to fear. And if he's here illegally, he needs to obey the law, return to his home country, and enter legally, as millions of legal immigrants do," McClintock said after watching the clip.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.