Construction begins on new sewer pipe in Visalia

Shirk and Riggin Avenues will be closed in both directions for construction of the new 400 foot pipe.

Shirk and Riggin Avenues will be closed in both directions for construction of the new 400 foot pipe.

Shirk and Riggin Avenues will be closed in both directions for construction of the new 400 foot pipe.

Shirk and Riggin Avenues will be closed in both directions for construction of the new 400 foot pipe.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction work to install 400 feet of new sewer pipe began on Monday in Visalia.

Shirk Avenue at Riggin Avenue is closed in both directions, just north of Ferguson Avenue.

It's part of the "Shirk Capacity Enhancement Project" to bolster existing infrastructure.

The goal is to enhance the sanitary sewer capacity in anticipation of new developments near Shirk Avenue.

In addition to installing new sewer pipe, Shirk Avenue will also be widened and crews will install a storm drain line, curbs and gutters, and street lighting.

The area is set to reopen this Friday, but that could change due to weather conditions.

