Contract approved for new Coalinga-Huron Unified School District superintendent

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coalinga-Huron Unified Board of Trustees has approved the contract for the district's newest superintendent.

Dr. David Moore was named the finalist for the position at the end of last month.

Tuesday night, the board approved the contract for his employment.

Moore has more than 30 years of experience in education, and we're told he began his career in the classroom as a kindergarten, sixth-grade and middle school teacher.

He will receive a annual base salary of $235,000, and his contract is for three years.

Moore will also receive a 2.5% raise if he receives a satisfactory or above on his annual evaluation in the preceding year.

