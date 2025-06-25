Convicted child sex abuser Neng Yang facing more claims; women suing Clovis Unified

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five women are suing the Clovis Unified School District and Fancher Creek Elementary School.

They claim their second-grade teacher and convicted child sex abuser-- Neng Yang-- sexually abused them as children from 1998 to 2012.

"Most of the kids, I think, were eight or nine, nine or 10 years old, so really young," explained Jason Amala, the attorney for the women.

Amala says most children who were sexually abused don't come forward.

"They're scared to death. To accuse an adult, to say anything about adults," he stated.

Yang taught at Fancher Creek before moving to Freedom Elementary-both within the Clovis Unified School District.

In 2012, Yang was arrested for sex crimes against a 7-year-old student, including recording the acts in a locked classroom at Freedom.

He is currently serving a 38-year sentence for those crimes.

"He was allowed, from what we can tell, to abuse kids for more than a decade, I guess, almost 15 years," Amala said. "And from what we can tell so far, he was abusing one or more kids in his classroom every year that he was a teacher."

Just last week, five of Yang's alleged victims came forward in a lawsuit-- claiming Yang groped them, coerced some into oral sex, and forced one to pleasure him among other sexual acts.

"At least two of our clients who will testify that they complained to the school, to Fancher Creek officials, and nothing meaningful was done," Amala explained. "One of them will testify that she was basically blamed and accused of making it up."

Clovis Unified said in a statement Tuesday morning, "To date, Clovis Unified has not been served with the suit you are asking about and if/when we are we will examine the allegations it contains and respond accordingly."

Amala says the district should be served in the coming days.

He is hoping to get answers for his clients like how this could have happened, and for so long.

Amala says he expects more of Yang's victims to come forward.

