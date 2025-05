Cooling centers set to open in Merced as temperatures rise

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the weather begins to warm up now and into the summer months, Merced County and its cities will make cooling zones available to help people cope with the heat.

The zones will be active starting this Friday, May 30th, through October 31st.

And during approved cooling zone activations, "The Bus" provides complimentary rides on all existing fixed routes.

You can find the list of times, hours, and locations below:

Atwater Police Department: 750 Bellevue Road, Monday-Sunday 10 am-6 pm

Atwater Library Branch: 1600 Third Street, Tuesday 10 am-8 pm; Wednesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Friday, Saturday 10 am-5 pm

Delhi Library Branch: 16881 W. Schendel Road, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 10 am- 6 pm; Wednesday 10 am - 8 pm; Friday 10 am - 5 pm; Saturday 10 am- 3 pm

Dos Palos City Hall: 2174 Blossom Street, Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm

Dos Palos Police Department: 1546 Golden Gate Avenue, Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm

Gustine Library Branch: 205 6th Street, Tuesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Saturday 10 am-5 pm

Hilmar Library Branch: 20041 W. Falke Street, Wednesday 10 am-6 pm; Friday 10 am-5 pm; Saturday 10 am-3 pm

Jerry O'Banion Dos Palos Library Branch: 951 Center Avenue; Wednesday 10 am-6 pm; Friday 10 am - 5 pm; Saturday 10 am- 5 pm

Le Grand Library Branch: 12949 Le Grand Road, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Friday 10 am-5 pm; Saturday 10 am-3 pm

Livingston Police Department: 1446 C Street, Sunday-Saturday 8 am-5 pm

Livingston Library Branch: 1212 Main Street, Tuesday 10 am-8 pm; Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Saturday 10 am 5 pm

Los Banos Library Branch: 1312 Seventh Street, Tuesday, Thursday 10 am-6 pm; Wednesday 10 am-8 pm; Friday, Saturday 10 am-5 pm

Los Banos-Mercy Springs Church of Nazarene: 1238 Santa Barbara Drive, Wednesday-Friday 1 pm-8 pm

Merced Library Branch: 2100 O Street, Monday, Thursday 10 am- 6 pm; Tuesday, Wednesday 10 am-8 pm; Friday, Saturday 10 am-5 pm

Planada Community Center: 9167 Stanford Avenue, Monday-Friday, 8 am- 5 pm

Santa Nella Library Branch: 29188 W. Centinella Avenue, Tuesday, Thursday, 1 pm- 6 pm

Snelling Library Branch: 15916 N. Hwy 59, Tuesday & Thursday 1 pm-6 pm