Coping with PTSD as a veteran

According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, around 7% of vets will experience PTSD at some point in their life.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- June marks PTSD Awareness Month, a condition that disrupts millions of lives.

"I wanted to numb a lot of the memories," shared Xeena Spellman.

She served in the Army from 2002 until 2012. Spellman was deployed to Iraq in 2003, providing security as a gun truck driver.

"Our front vehicle hit a trip wire, and it set off a chain of improvised explosive devices on both sides of the road," she recalled. "My truck was enveloped in an explosion."

Spellman walked away with no injuries, at least none that were visible.

Following the explosion, she began isolating herself from others and was more stressed than usual -- some of the most common symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

"It's just a sense of 'I'm not myself and things are spiraling out of control,'" Dr. Trisha Barcley explained.

Dr. Barcley is the Deputy Chief of Mental Health at the VA Central California Health Care System in Central Fresno.

She sees hundreds of Valley vets, like Spellman, who are hesitant about reaching out for help. However, when they do, they benefit from support and treatment.

"It's really a mission for us to give them back that life, and so that they're as free in the world as we are," Dr. Barcley said.

Spellman received mental health care from Fresno's VA.

Although driving can still trigger her PTSD, the VA has provided her with coping skills. It's the reason she's able to share her story with Action News.

"There were times when I just wanted everything to go away," she said. "I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the Fresno VA."

PTSD can also impact a veteran's family. The VA encourages loved ones to learn how to cope with the challenge.

Information and resources can be found on the National Center of PTSD's website.

