The cost of Fourth of July cookout favorites

The Fourth of July brings fireworks, flags and of course food.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation (AFBF) found people across the country will be spending 30 cents less on a cookout than last year, but the costs remain high.

"This year for a family of 10, we're seeing about $70.92 for an average 10 person meal, that comes out to about $7.09 a person," AFBF associate economist, Samantha Ayoub stated.

Californians see a bigger punch.

"California goes up even higher to over $90 for that person meal. It's the only state in the country to have $9 per person," Ayoub said.

Those on the grill this holiday may find some cookout staples are more expensive like strawberries and beef.

"Just continues to break its own periods month after month," she explained. "That's just due to really low cattle numbers out in the US right now, and US consumers love their beef."

The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno sells meats of all kinds and has had to slightly raise its tri-tip prices, but it says the costs remain competitive.

"Our tri-tip prices have been recently have been right with Costco, if not a little bit cheaper," owner of The Meat Up, Cassi Maxey said. "Our hamburger patties, our ground beef, hot dog prices, all those we've been able to keep constant."

Customers continued to flow in the business Wednesday.

"We've had an increase in meat sales throughout this week. If people go out of town, they're taking meat with them or just stocking up on your traditional barbeque items," Maxey stated.

Those looking to save this holiday may need to switch from beef to chicken or pork as those prices have decreased since last year.