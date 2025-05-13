Country music star Luke Bryan's tour across Central California towns set to begin this week

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- By Thursday, these airplanes will be moved out of the way at Castle Airport, and more than 20,000 Luke Bryan fans will fill up one of the largest tarmacs on the West Coast.

Luke Bryan is kicking off his 2025 Farm Tour in Atwater on Thursday.

And fans are ready to get their country on.

"I'm stoked. I can't wait for it to happen. Nothing like this ever happens around here," said one local fan.

Merced County leaders believe this former Air Force base is the perfect venue for Bryan's show.

"When their crew came in, they needed to have a place where they can park cars, where they can have enough for 20,000 people and we have that. Even if there's rain, there's no mud out at Castle," said District 3 Board Supervisor Daron McDaniel.

Our sister station, KABC in Los Angeles, caught up with the American Idol judge at a recent event and asked about his upcoming concerts across the Golden State.

"It's really something I'm excited about to watch the fans and be in this part of the world, celebrating the American farmer and the Californian farmer," said Bryan.

North Valley leaders hope Luke's fans will also spend some time and money at local businesses while they're in town.

"There's a lot of restaurants in the city of Atwater and I'm sure for the ones that are collaborating and looking forward to this, they're gonna make the most out of this event and bring a lot of commerce," said Atwater City Manager, Chris Hoem.

The concert setup requires an investment of its own.

Trey Britt is part of Bryan's promotional team that's been planning the 2025 tour for more than a year.

"We have a lot of outside help from bartenders to stage handlers. Parking lot attendants to people helping direct traffic. A lot of forklift drivers are hired and fencing people and it's almost like a moving circus," said Britt.

A portion of the proceeds from the Farm Tour will go to Future Farmers of America students in Atwater, helping grow not just future farmers but fans as well.

