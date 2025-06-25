Crews battling B20 Fire near Coalinga

Crews are taking on a wildland fire in western Fresno County.

Crews are taking on a wildland fire in western Fresno County.

Crews are taking on a wildland fire in western Fresno County.

Crews are taking on a wildland fire in western Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are taking on a wildland fire in western Fresno County.

The "B-20 Fire" broke out around 3:30 a.m. and is burning just southwest of Coalinga.

CAL FIRE's website says about 200 acres have burned so far with zero containment.

No word on how the fire started, or if anyone has been hurt.

CAL FIRE units from Fresno and Kings Counties are taking on the blaze.

Keep in mind if you are in this area, you're asked to use a different route this morning.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.