Evacuation advisory in place as wildfire burns in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Madera County on Monday.

The Run Fire is burning at Buchanan Road and Road 29.

The flames have scorched 400 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

An evacuation advisory is currently in place for the following areas:

- MAD- E1007

- MAD- E0927

- MAD- E1077

- MAD- E0785

- MAD- E0787

To find your zone, click here.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.